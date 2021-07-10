Semi tanker fire spreads to vegetation; prompts evacuations of Descanso and Viejas
DESCANSO (KUSI) – Thick plumes of smoke rose into the sky as Cleveland National Forest Firefighters work to stop the spread of a vegetation fire on Interstate 8 west of Japatul Valley Road Saturday afternoon.
The fire is at 20-30 acres but spreading rapidly, according to officials.
Parts of Descanso and Viejas Reservation have been evacuated.
The flames began when a semi tanker caught fire and spread to vegetation near the freeway on I-8 west of state Route 79, officials said.
California Highway Patrol released airdrops onto the brush fire.
All lanes of westbound I-8 west of SR 79 have been closed, said Caltrans San Diego.
