Vehicle goes over freeway embankment near La Jolla

LA JOLLA (CNS) – A vehicle went over the side of a freeway embankment near San Clemente Canyon in La Jolla Wednesday, but there was no immediate word on injuries.

The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. along Interstate 5 near the state Route 52 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s unclear what caused the motorist to go over the embankment.

A helicopter was deployed to help reach the unidentified vehicle, which CHP officials said may “be far off from the embankment.”

The northbound ramp onto SR-52 at the interchange was expected to be blocked for an unspecified duration while the rescue operation continued.