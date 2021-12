SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three people walking on a sidewalk were struck by a vehicle Saturday in downtown San Diego, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue and police departments responded at 12:16 p.m. to a report of a vehicle crashing near a building in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, according to fire officials. They said the three people were being treated at the scene with unknown injuries.

No further information was immediately available.