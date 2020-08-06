Veloce Motors The Vault- A San Diego car storage and social event venue





Veloce Motors The Vault is owned by Brian Miller. A hidden gem in Miramar, San Diego is the perfect place to store your prized possession. The Vault offers members access to a full bar, conference room, outdoor patio with a pizza oven, as well as hosting private parties.

At the Downtown San Diego and Miramar location, you can trust that your prized vehicle is being maintained and cared for by experienced professionals with a passion for cars. Whether you need storage for your daily driver or collection management services, Veloce Motors The Vault’s staff is dedicated to give you and your car the highest level of personal attention and service.

Upcoming events:

Cars & Coffee – October 2020

Cars & Coffee – July 2020 Cars & Coffee – May 2020 Cars & Coffee – February 2020 Cars & Coffee – July 2019

If you’re interested in booking a tour or becoming a member, visit their website at: https://veloce-vault.com