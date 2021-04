Venomous viper bites San Diego zoo employee

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Zoo says one of its employees was hospitalized after being bitten by a venomous snake.

Officials say the incident occurred as the wildlife care specialist was caring for the African bush viper in a non-public area.

The staff member was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The zoo says the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape.