Verbena Kitchen hosts fundraiser to help Soluna Wellness and Mister Browns after devastating fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Verbena Kitchen where they are to host a fundraiser to help Soluna Wellness and Mister Browns after a devastating fire took a toll on their businesses.

A portion of all food + drink sales (20%) from the evening plus all proceeds from beer sales during the month of January will go directly to their GoFundMe. Verbena Kitchen will also be selling $5 raffle tickets at the door for prizes donated by local businesses and all proceeds from raffle tickets will also be donated.