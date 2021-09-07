Verbena Kitchen officially opens in North Park

NORTH PARK (KUSI)- Verbena Kitchen in North Park’s grand opening was in August, 2021. Verbena Kitchen offers customers the freshest ingredients by purchasing their produce from local farmers markets in San Diego.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there on Good Morning San Diego and spoke with the owner, Jillian Ziska about her new restaurant and what it means for her to be a woman in the business world.

Ziska says, “I was in the event industry before this and now i’m able to do both”