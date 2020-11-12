Veteran Author Allen Maxwell publishes new book titled ‘The System is Unforgiving’

KUSI Newsroom
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Allen Maxwell spent 22 years in the United States Navy, earning the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Three, was an aerospace engineer here in San Diego, runs a Defense Contractor business with 100 employees in nine states, and has now become a best selling author.

Maxwell’s book is titled, “The System is Unforgiving: Play By The Rules and Win.”

Maxwell joined KUSI News to discuss his career, and tell us all about his book on Veterans Day.

KUSI thanks Maxwell for his service.

 

