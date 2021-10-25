Veteran opens Barre3 studio location in North Park

Back in November of 2019, Salina Navarro, signed her lease on what would be her workout studio. Then hit Covid. Like so many in the fitness industry plans were put on hold. Last year they began virtual and outdoor workouts, but about two weeks ago they officially opened Navarro’s Barre3 studio in North Park. For the veteran opening the studio is a dream come true. She still can’t believe they are finally in the space. Whiles she is a Navy Veteran (USNA 2004 grad), her husband is the Commanding Officer of HSM-78 currently deployed on USS Carl Vinson, mom of two young children, and now proud owner/instructor at barre3. She is very excited to be bringing more health and happiness to San Diego.