Veteran PTSD Treatment Advocates demand Nathan Fletcher resign immediately

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced his resignation amid a newly filed lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation. Fletcher – and his wife Lorena Gonzalez – are also accused of attempting to bully and raise the threat of making an “extortion claim” against the alleged victim to keep her silent.

Fletcher confirmed he cheated on his wife, but denies the allegations made in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by a former MTS staffer, became public about 48 hours after Fletcher shockingly announced he would enter rehab to treat PTSD and alcohol issues.

The strange timing is causing people to ask questions, including, is Nathan Fletcher really suffering from PTSD? Or was it a shameful attempt to change the narrative ahead of the lawsuit becoming public?

Furthermore, Fletcher tweeted his resignation will become “effective at the end of my medical leave.” Which his office has confirmed to be May 15, 2023.

Monday, a group of Veteran PTSD Treatment Advocates are holding a press conference to demand Nathan Fletcher’s resignation become effective immediately.

The group is set to “demand Nathan Fletcher resign from the Board of Supervisors and apologize and immediately resign from office for using PTSD to try to win sympathy and/or create some absurd justification for his misconduct.” The group of advocates tells KUSI that “Fletcher’s shameful use of PTSD treatment to distract from sexual assault allegations is offensive and undermines the serious work PTSD advocates are doing for veterans.”

The group slammed Fletcher saying, “Nathan Fletcher’s all-too apparent use of PTSD treatment as a political stunt to divert attention and responsibility for bad behavior is reprehensible and irresponsible – and is yet another reason he needs to resign from public office.”

The press conference is scheduled for 11:00 AM Monday.

Veteran and Sexual Assault Survivors, Kate Monroe and Helen Horvath, will lead Monday’s press conference.

