Veterans aim to break world record in international skydiving expedition





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Veterans will aim for a world record-breaking international skydive in an expedition to support Folds of Honor scholarships.

The expedition will span seven continents in seven days and help supply 1400 scholarships.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Master Sgt. Jariko Denman to talk about the adventure and what Veterans Day means to him.