Veterans Day activities at the USS Midway Museum





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fleet Week San Diego’s Veterans Day Boat Parade will start at 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Shelter Island and is expected to pass by the Midway at approximately noon. The Midway says it is a perfect viewing location for the parade.

The phenomenal Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy’s Parachute Team will perform two precision aerial skydive demonstrations landing on Midway’s flight deck. The first jump will take place at 10 a.m. with the second jump taking place at approximately 1 p.m. Along with the active-duty Navy SEALs participating in the jumps, the skydive will also include a Navy veteran (former SEAL).

A special art exhibition on the hangar deck featuring patriotically inspired artworks by U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Joe Pisano. Chief Pisano’s art is considered “3D Industrial” and uses a variety of objects including drywall screws, dog tags and golf tees in the creation of his artwork. His latest works of art, “Stand Together” and “Forget Me Not” have yielded Most Creative Sculpture (First Place), Best of Show and Peoples’ Choice at the San Diego County Fair.

The Midway is working with the San Diego Blood Bank to have its trailer on Navy Pier (within the Ace Parking Lot) on Veterans Day. Donors will receive one (1) free ticket to the USS Midway Museum while supplies last. Picture ID is required for donation. Blood donations are especially important as we continue to battle COVID-19.

As a special thank you for their service, we are offering military veterans, along with active-duty military service members, receive free admission to the USS Midway Museum on Veterans Day, and up to two additional family members. Must present ID or proof of service at Midway’s ticket booth (this offer is only available at Midway’s ticket booth).

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the USS Midway Museum will be conducting a special Veterans Day episode of its “Destination Midway” live webcast series at 12:30 p.m. Midway’s ship historian, Karl Zingheim, will be interviewing four WWII veterans. Join us to hear their incredible stories of service and sacrifice that will only deepen your appreciation of America’s Greatest Generation at – https://www.midway.org/destination-midway