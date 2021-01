Veterans Health Administration marks its 75th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From the first successful liver transplant to developing the nicotine patch, the Veterans Health Administration, the health care arm of VA, is marking its 75th anniversary of serving our nation’s heroes.

VHA Executive in Charge Dr. Richard Stone joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss its rich history, evolving to meet the unique health care needs of Veterans and the future of caring for those who served.