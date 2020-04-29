Veterans Law Group discusses how veterans can make sure they receive all eligible benefits





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 100,000 active duty military members reside in San Diego and close to 240,000 veterans are living in San Diego as well. And many of them are dealing with the transition from military life to civilian life.

But many of those service members are missing out on benefits they should be receiving.

Veterans Law Group wants to help those individuals and families navigate the next chapter of their life.

Attorney with the Veterans Law group, Amanda Mineer, discussed this topic with KUSI News via Skype.

