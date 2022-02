Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness Gala to be held Friday, Feb. 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The latest numbers show male veterans are at higher risk of prostate cancer compared to civilians.

West Coast Operations Director at the Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness Organization, Chas Rodgers, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the alarming statistic and an upcoming gala that brings this issue to light.

To learn more, visit www.veteransprostatecancer.org