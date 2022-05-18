‘Veterans Readiness and Employment Program’ helps veterans explore careers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Veterans Benefits Administration’s “Veterans Readiness and Employment Program” helps veterans explore careers and opportunities.

The program assists Veterans with service-connected disabilities and a barrier to employment prepare for, find, and maintain suitable careers, or achieve and maintain a life of independence.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with executive director of the “Veterans Readiness and Employment Program”, Nick Pamperin, to learn more on what the do.