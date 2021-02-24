Veterans Treatment Court celebrates 10 years of mental health over incarceration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Veterans Treatment Court is celebrating 10 years of treating veterans with devastating mental health conditions.

The Veterans Treatment Court takes probationers who are Veterans or active-duty service members with criminal convictions and unique mental health conditions that can be traced back to their military service, and instead puts them on a specialized treatment track over incarceration.

The landmark moment was celebrated with a virtual event on Feb. 23 that spotlighted stories from program graduates and their mentors.

Since its inception in February 2011, 141 veterans have completed the program with a number of veterans graduating to become mentors themselves.

District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI to elaborate on the program’s success.

“San Diego County is home to the nation’s largest number of Veterans returning from wars and has the second-largest population of Veterans in the state of California with many of these heroes suffering from wartime injuries and mental health struggles that lead them to feel isolated and end up homeless,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said.