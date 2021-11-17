Veterans Village of San Diego holds one-day Stand Down 2021





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stand Down 2021 is an annual event for homeless veterans, veterans at risk of homelessness, or unemployed. This resource fair is at Veterans Village of San Diego’s main campus and it includes appearances by the Padres Friar and the Pad Squad.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went to the event to get more details about Stand Down 2021.

The event is Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. and can be found 4141 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92110

For more information about Stand Down 2021, visit https://vvsd.net/standdown/