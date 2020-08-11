Veterans Village of San Diego welcomes new President and CEO

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Board of Directors of Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) announced the appointment of Akilah Templeton as the organization’s next President and CEO.

“Templeton brings a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences working with veterans and the homeless community in LA,” according to directors.

Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) is San Diego’s largest nonprofit agency devoted to serving homeless veterans.

Since 1981, VVSD said it meets the ongoing needs of homeless veterans and their families with a dedicated staff that focuses on the immediate needs of our veterans providing top flight services.