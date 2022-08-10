Veterans with disabilities participate in adaptive sports in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last 15 years, the Veterans Association’s Veterans Summer Sports Clinic has offered adaptive sports and recreational activities to veterans who are recently injured.

The five-day event has welcomed nearly 80 Veterans from across the country who have a variety of injuries, providing early intervention to improve their rehabilitation and quality of life.

Sandi Braunstein and Maggie Kramer joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about this sports clinic.

For more information visit: https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/national-veterans-summer-sports-clinic/