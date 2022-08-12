Veterans with disabilities participate in adaptive sports through Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last 15 years, the Veterans Association’s Veterans Summer Sports Clinic has offered adaptive sports and recreational activities to veterans who are recently injured.

The five-day event has welcomed nearly 80 Veterans from across the country who have a variety of injuries, providing early intervention to improve their rehabilitation and quality of life.

Eric Trinidad-Perez, Army Veteran, and Christina Lafex, VA Recreation Therapist, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more on their time at the camp.

Eric Trinidad-Perez is an Army Veteran attending the camp this week. This was his feedback after surfing “This week made me realize I can do so much more and I will”.

He has a TBI and is visually impaired and so far he has done adaptive fitness, surfing, and sailing. He has two more sports left: cycling and kayaking.

Christina Lafex is a VA Recreation Therapist running the adaptive sports portion of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic.

He and Christina have been working together in Orlando and will continue their adaptive sports journey after they leave San Diego.

For more information visit: https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/national-veterans-summer-sports-clinic/