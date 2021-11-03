Vettes for Veterans, All Corvette Car Show





SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- The Vettes for Veterans, All Corvette Car Show is coming up on November 6th. Dave Stall came in to talk to KUSI and to show off some of the cars that will be featured in the upcoming event.

This event will be held at the Shoppes at Carlsbad at 10 AM to honor all San Diego veterans. There will be a silent auction and awards at the car show, but mostly a lot of fun for the whole family.

For more information or to register for the Car Show visit their website at northcoastvettes.org