Vibeflow Yoga owner gives his reaction to the end of the indoor mask madates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – VibeFlow Yoga, located at One Paseo in Del Mar, is now transitioning back into normality with the recent expiration of the indoor mask mandate.

VibeFlow Yoga is a revolutionary yoga concept that combines the technologies of whole-body vibration and audio immersion to create a yoga experience like no other.

On Good Morning San Diego, Kacey McKinnon was out at the yoga studio to talk with Billy Borja, owner of VibeFlow, about how he feels about the end of the indoor mask mandate.