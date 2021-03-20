VibeFlow Yoga to hold pop up event today in Del Mar

DEL MAR (KUSI) – After being closed for a year, VibeFlow Yoga has got its groove back.

The only yoga studio in the country where guests can practice on a vibration platform will be holding classes again starting March 22 for limited classes and capacity.

Register for classes online at their website or call the studio directly at 858-492-0441.

VibeFlow yoga is celebrating their comeback with an outdoor yoga class at One Paseo in Del Mar from 9-10 a.m on March 20.

Attendees must register for the event on their website.

Billy Borja, Founder and CEO of VibeFlow Yoga joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the company and the event.