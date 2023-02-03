Kamala Harris revisits George Floyd Justice in Policing Act during funeral of Tyre Nichols





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the funeral of recently deceased Tyre Nichols, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech mentioning the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Amongst other things, the act would delegalize the use of certain restrains known to have caused death, make it easier to sue police officers, and add funding to the investigations into police officers.

Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of the act and what affect it would have on San Diego police officers if passed.