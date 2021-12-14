Vicente Fernández, ‘El Rey of Mexican Ranchera’ music, dies at 81

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vicente Fernández, “El Rey of Mexican Ranchera” music, died on the morning of Dec. 12 at the age of 81.

Fernández’s death has saddened many in the Latino community throughout the entire world.

His music was imprinted into the memories of millions for wedding parties, quinceañeras, baptisms, birthdays and funerals.

Fernández’s family did not give a cause of death, but was hospitalized since August after his fall in his Guadalajara ranch in Jalisco, which sent him to the hospital for emergency spinal surgery.

Nancy Maldonado, Chicano Federation Interim President and CEO, joined KUSI’s Francella Perez on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Fernández’s life and legacy.