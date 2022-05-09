Victims identified in double-fatal Midway-area crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Monday publicly identified a young man and a senior woman who were killed over the weekend in a collision at a Midway- area intersection.

Ahmed Alrawi, 23, and 81-year-old Suad Alsamarai were backseat passengers in a 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan that was stopped for a red light at Rosecrans Street and Sports Arena Boulevard when a westbound 1999 Toyota Tacoma struck a raised median at the road crossing at high speed shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The impact caused the pickup to become airborne, after which it landed on top of the other vehicle, the agency reported. Alrawi and Alsamarai, both residents of El Cajon, died at the scene of the crash.

Paramedics took the 31-year-old man who had been driving the truck to a hospital along with the other two people who had been in the minivan when the wreck occurred, according to police.

It remained unclear Monday if the driver of the pickup will face criminal charges over the fatal crash. His name has not been released.