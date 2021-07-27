Victims of slayings in Bay Terraces, Barrio Logan identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two men found slain by unidentified assailants last week, one in a Bay Terraces-area neighborhood and the other in Barrio Logan the following day.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers checking on a report of a foul odor emanating from a car parked in the area of Appian Drive and Casey Street found 23-year-old Reginald Mitchell of San Diego dead inside, police said.

One of the windows of the vehicle had what appeared to be bullet holes in it, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

“Very little is known about the circumstances leading to (Mitchell’s) death, but witnesses said a man had been living out of the vehicle for several months in that area,” the lieutenant said. “Residents reported hearing possible gunshots in the area within the (prior) several days but did not see what happened.”

At about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, 64-year-old Arturo Reyes of San Diego was found lying on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of National Avenue, near Chicano Park, suffering from traumatic injuries to his upper body, according to police.

Paramedics took Reyes to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Investigators from the San Diego Police Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate,” Dobbs said. “The detectives are still in the process of searching for evidence and surveillance footage.”

Police have not disclosed Reyes’ cause of death.