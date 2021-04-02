Victoria Mugo receives 2021 Challenged Athletes Foundation grant





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation has selected one of the winners for their 2021 CAF Grants, Victoria Mugo!

Victoria Mugo is a 39-year-old mom, who in January of 2019, was diagnosed with pneumonia and, while in the hospital, went into septic shock. When her lungs and kidneys started to shut down, in order to save her life the doctors had to amputate both of her hands and both legs below the knee.

As someone who ran marathons before losing all four limbs, her goal has been to get back into being fit.

In July of 2019, she received a walking prosthetic and in September of 2019 she walked her first 5K since the amputation. When she stood up for the first time, her three year old said, “I’m so proud of you, mommy!”

Victoria founded a Sepsis Support Group at the hospital where she was treated and her goal with her new Ossur Running Legs is to get back into running, hiking and obstacle events. She has signed up for a Tough Mudder event in April and hopefully she’ll have her new prosthetic running legs in time for the event.

Mugo joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to share her story and her excitement around receiving the grant.