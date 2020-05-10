Video Marketing School: How to start a podcast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Owen Video, from The Video Marketing School joined Good Morning San Diego to give some advice on how to start a podcast.

1. Use zoom or zencaster to record yourself on your Mac or your pc. Get anchor to record from a phone.



2. Get a good microphone and a camera – I recommend the ATR2100 and the Logitech c920



3. Title and value statement – you need to know what topics you’re gonna podcast about so that you don’t ramble



4. Create an RoS – a format for your show that says first we say this and then we say that. Absolute most important part!! Great website for this – getmyrostemplate.com



