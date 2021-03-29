Vietnam Veteran, journalist and author of ’50 Years After Vietnam’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vietnam Veteran, Bill Lord, joined Good Morning San Diego to look back on the Vietnam War on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

After the war Lord became a journalist for more than 45 years as a reporter, foreign correspondent, and television news manager.

Lord recently wrote a book, “50 Years After Vietnam” which is a war memoir light on blood and battles.

It charts the physical challenges and emotional swings of a youthful draftee who fought in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968. Bill Lord was one of the 19 and 20 year-olds who were drafted prior to the National Lottery.