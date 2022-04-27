Viewpoint Brewing to support CORE’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine though ‘Evening of Giving’ event

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A restaurant in Del Mar is hosting a special event in support of Ukraine.

Viewpoint Brewing will be hosting an event Wednesday, April 27th, starting at 5pm, for an evening of good food, good beer, and giving.

They will be launching their donation matching campaign to support CORE’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Viewpoint Brewing Company with details on their “Evening of Giving” event

