Vince Fong: “Newsom can’t tax California out of his energy crisis”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In early December, Gov. Newsom called for a special session of the State Legislature. Newsom plans to up California’s energy tax in the coming years.

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R), who acts as Vice Chair of the Assembly Budge Committee, issued the following statement:

“With soaring inflation, everyday Californians are hurting. The affordability crisis gripping the state is only intensifying with high gas prices, energy volatility and unreliable power. More taxes are not the answer.

“Since Governor Newsom took office, the gas tax has increased four times.

“Instead of taking immediate action to suspend the gas tax to ease the financial pain inflicted by higher gas prices, the Governor has been more focused on making splashy headlines with a proposal that will only increase costs on struggling Californians.

“Governor Newsom is not going to be able to tax and spend his way out of an energy crisis he helped create. He is trying to distract Californians from the real life consequences of his poor policies.”

Assemblyman Fong joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss Newsom’s next moves and how the Governor has effected California’s energy situation.