Youngkin wins VA Governor and here is why it's important to Californina





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Virginia’s race for Governor concluded and polls voted Republican Glenn Youngkin into office. Youngkin will be the first republican in the statewide office since 2009.

Youngkin talks about what he is going to do in his first days in office saying, “On day one we are going to work! We are going to restore excellence in our schools… We are going to embrace our parents not ignore them.”

The polls showed 50.7% Youngkin (R) and 48.6% McAuliffe (D)

Paul Rudy goes on to talk to Jessica Millan Patterson, CA GOP Chairman, about how this election affects the idea of the “politician for the people”. In the interview they also address how Glenn Youngkin has began to address pressing issues that need change.

