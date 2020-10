Virtual 5k monster dash walk for music with Bonita Vista Music Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bonita Vista Vocal Music Foundation is teaming up with the families of the nearby high school’s vocal music department to raise funds to help support music students.

Assistant Director of the Music Machine, madison Bianes, joined Good Morning San Diego to tell us all about the virtual 5-k monster dash and how you can take part.

For more information click here.