Virtual Autism Speaks Walk and Banding Together 10th Anniversary Virtual Greatest Hits Benefit Concert

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Autism Speaks Virtual Walk will be on Saturday, October 24th, teams and participants will be walking remotely 1.54 miles to celebrate the one in 54 children in the US with autism.

So far They’ve raised over $40,000 to support critical services, research, and advocacy, and respond to additional needs specific to the autism community brought on by COVID-19. Visit www.autismspeakswalk.org to learn more.

Banding Together provides music therapy scholarships, mentorships, and instruments to children and teens with special needs like autism and Down syndrome.

Their 10th annual Greatest Hits benefit event, the Diamond Edition, will be Sunday, October 25, 2020. Grab your tickets for only $10 here: www.bandingtogethersd.org.