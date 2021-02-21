Virtual book drive seeks to improve children’s reading levels and spark lifelong readers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A monthlong virtual book drive continues, hosted by United Way of San Diego County and Warwick’s in La Jolla in celebration of National Read Across America Day.

They are encouraging local companies and individuals to donate new children’s books in the hopes that it will spark the love of reading in San Diego County students.

Before school closures due to the pandemic, 45% of third graders in San Diego County were not reading at their level.

With school having gone virtual for almost a year, that number is expected to drop.

Director of Strategic Initiatives at United Way of San Diego County, Torrey Albertazzi, joined KUSI to elaborate on the details about the book drive.

To learn more about the program, visit: https://uwsd.org/read-across-america/