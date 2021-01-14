Virtual event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The greater San Diego community is invited to pay tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the YMCA’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award celebration on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 from 6:00-7:00pm.

Due to the pandemic, the event will take place virtually. To register and/or donate, visit www.ymcasd.org/mlk. All proceeds benefit the Jackie Robinson Family Y, which serves a diverse community in Southeastern San Diego.

Traditionally, this iconic event is a breakfast that kicks off San Diego-area events dedicated to Dr. King’s impact. “We’re excited to continue doing our part to maintain a healthy community by moving our event to a virtual platform this year,” said Anna Arancibia with the Jackie Robinson Family Y. “By going virtual, we’re able to extend an invitation to more San Diegans so they too can feel the magic of this celebration and honor Dr. King’s life and work.”

Dr. King’s words and selfless actions continue to be an inspiration and call-to-action for tolerance and peace with each new generation. This event not only memorializes and celebrates Dr. King, it recognizes community leaders of the past, present and future, including this year’s Human Dignity Award winner.

The Human Dignity Award is given annually to a person who exemplifies the work and character of Dr. King. Past honorees encompass outstanding qualities of volunteerism, philanthropy and activism in the San Diego community. This year the YMCA is proud to celebrate Dr. Wilma Wooten, Public Health Officer for the County of San Diego.

Event Chairperson and 2020 Human Dignity Award honoree Dee Sanford discussed the event with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.