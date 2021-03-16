Virtual events for annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Irish Congress of San Diego created a virtual St. Patrick’s Day event, which will air on St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday March 17.

The performers featured have played at our event in the past and graciously agreed to perform for free for our virtual event. Performances include Lexington Field, The Downs Family, Chiara Capobianco, The Rose Academy of Irish Dance and the Emerald Society.

We also feature two international stars including Maggie Jeschofnig, a piper performing from Klagenfurt, Austria. And Yovanna Torres, a traditional dancer from Guadalajara, Mexico who is performing in West Cork, Ireland where she is studying Irish dance.

This will be available for anybody to view at our website http://www.stpatsparade.org/

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is supported by fundraising efforts from The Irish Congress of Southern California, The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, The Emerald Society and many others.