Virtual fair to connect students with professional opportunities starts today





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Marcos Promise’s virtual Future Fair starts today, March 22, and goes until March 26, aimed at helping students of all ages reach fulfilling career paths.

Over 100 colleges, universities, and industry professionals will be participating.

Future Fair will feature live and recorded sessions, a virtual exhibit hall, and opportunities to connect and network with professionals of interest.

The pandemic has adversely affected young people in San Diego County, making economic and educational opportunities sparse.

The San Marcos Promise is an organization founded in 2014 by educators, businesses, industries, and community leaders working together to improve the futures of students.

To learn more about which career opportunities the fair is geared towards, view their Future Fair promo here.

Sign up for the Future Fair here.

Lisa Stout, Executive Director, and CHP Officer, Jim Bettencourt also acts as the organization’s Events/Public Relations Committee Chair and Board of Directors, joined KUSI to discuss the Future Fair.