Virtual Mito 5k brings hope from near and far





The 8th annual Mito 5k is on track to take part May 16, however the event will not take place at Liberty station like. There is a little bit of a twist to this event. Where the race starts and where the participant finishes is completely up to that person. The Mito 5k committee is making this years race virtual.

“On May 16 we will be hosting a Facebook Live event to inspire people to join us in doing our 5k together and donate toward the cause. We may not be able to be together in person, but that does not mean we can’t put on an EPIC event! We will be treating it like a telethon and will have guests to come on live with us (Local celebrities and our own families we are desperately trying to find a cure for), safely from their homes.There will be opportunities to win prizes, listen to music, and learn what MITO is”

All the donations received for the Mito 5k go directly to UCSD to help find a cure for Mitochondrial Diseases (Mito). Mito is a fatal disease that has no cure.

“We would like people to tune in at 9:00 am Saturday morning to the San Diego Mito Supporter Facebook page. When you see our live feed please share it on your page and if willing start a watch party to help us spread the broadcast to more people.”

There is still time to register for the Mito 5k virtual event. Just click on this link: https://www.mitoresearchfund.org/mito-5k/

If you would like to donate you can click the link below, or text Mito to 31996.

https://act.ucsd.edu/mitowalkandroll5k/