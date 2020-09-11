Virtual San Diego Blues Festival benefitting the San Diego Food Bank

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Food Bank will host the tenth annual AimLoan.com San Diego Blues Festival virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday September 12th.

The two hours virtual concert will be live streamed online and broadcast on KUSI-TV and iHeart Radio stations from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter.

Whitney Shay performed on Good Morning San Diego previewing the festival.