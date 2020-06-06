Virtual walk to commemorate D-Day’s 76th Anniversary





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A virtual 5-kilometer walk commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day will be held Saturday, organized by a foundation founded by retired San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards.

Walkers can participate any time Saturday. The 5-kilometer designation symbolizes the distance from Omaha Beach to Pointe Du Hoc, the promontory with a 100-foot cliff overlooking the English Channel on the shores of Normandy, France.

Walkers can register at www.bestdefensefoundation.org. There is no cost to participate. Walkers can select from several contribution levels and receive commemorative keepsakes for their donation and participation in the walk.

The Best Defense Foundation helps military veterans and their families, including bringing World War II veterans back to foreign battlefields to help them find closure and camaraderie with their brothers in arms.

In 2019, the foundation brought World War II veterans to six former battle sites: Iwo Jima, Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, Eagle’s Nest, the Netherlands and Pearl Harbor.