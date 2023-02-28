Vista City Council to vote mayor out of SANDAG for Mileage Tax opposition





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Feb. 23. the Vista City Council was expected to vote Mayor John Franklin off of SANDAG, allegedly because of his opposition to the Mileage Tax.

The Mileage Tax, technically considered a road user charge, is the major funding mechanism for the $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan. SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata is continuing to push for the mileage tax while other Democrats refuse to speak out against the unpopular proposed tax.

Legislative bodies in San Diego continue to do what they can to silence opposition to the Mileage Tax. Voting Mayor John Franklin off of the board would be another step towards passing the legislation. The Mileage Tax is wildly unpopular amongst average San Diego voters. It would disproportionately affect lower income and middle class workers with longer commutes.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live with Mayor Franklin for his perspective on the situation.