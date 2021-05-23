Vista Community Clinic holds first in-person event, 5K fun run, since pandemic began





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Vista Community Clinic is emerging from a hiatus of in-person events with a charity fun run/walk on June 6 at Carlsbad’s South Ponto Beach.

The 5K event is non-competitive, open to all ages, and will utilize staggering start times beginning at 7 a.m. in order to encourage social distancing.

ALL proceeds directly benefit mental and physical health services VCC gives to all patients, whether or not they have insurance.

The event this year focuses on mental health as the clinic has noticed a surge in calls for mental health help since the onset of the pandemic.

According to VCC Behavioral Health Manager Courtney Albini, “the pandemic has increased mental needs by over 50% and we see more and more patients reaching out for help in coping with extreme stress.”

Participants are granted the freedom to choose their own start time at registration, depending on space.

Leashed dogs are also invited to join the foray!

Registration is $12 for adults and free for kids 5 years old and younger.

The fee covers costs for healthful breakfast snacks, a Gatorade squeeze bottle, and a towel.

For those not yet comfortable attending, a do-it-yourself 5K is also available.

James Hedgecock, VCC Board of Trustee member, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to elaborate on the details of the event.