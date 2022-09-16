Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School.

Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.

Vista Deputy Mayor John Franklin joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes to talk about the importance of the district’s dedication to handling the situation properly, getting the full story, and ensuring the district’s values regarding bullying stand without question.

Below, Superintendent Matt Doyle gave a community update assuring that the investigation is being taken as seriously as possible, and that vigilantism cannot be condoned within the community.