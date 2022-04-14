Vista Hill holding ‘Golden Girls’ themed fashion show to support charity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vista Hill will be holding its 30th annual fashion show on May 6, just three days before the 30th anniversary of the premier of the Golden Girls finale.

To mark the occasion, this year’s fashion show will be themed after the iconic trio and their high jinx.

All proceeds will go towards The Stein Education Center Adult Services for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Dan and Barbie Spinazzola, Golden Girls Sponsors, joined KUSI's Logan Byrnes on "Good Evening San Diego" to discuss