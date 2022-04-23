Vista Hill’s 30th Fashion Show Luncheon to pay tribute to ‘The Golden Girls’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vista Hill will be holding its 30th annual fashion show on May 6, just three days before the 30th anniversary of the premier of the Golden Girls finale.

The show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town & Country Hotel.

To mark the occasion, this year’s fashion show will be themed after the iconic trio and their high jinx.

All proceeds will go towards The Stein Education Center Adult Services for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Fashion Show Producer, Gretchen Bergman, joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the upcoming fashion show.

