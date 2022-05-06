Vista Hill’s 30th Fashion Show Luncheon will raise funds for the “Golden Family Program”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Can you believe it has been 30 years since the final episode of The Golden Girls aired on May 9, 1992? To honor this iconic show, their amazing characters, and Vista Hill’s 30th Fashion Show, we present: Vista Hill’s 30th Fashion Show Luncheon ~ Thank You For Being A Friend: A Tribute To The Golden Girls.

Fashion Show Co-Chairs, Maureen Sage and Barbie Spinazzola, will lend their support to raise funds for the “Golden Family Program” at Vista Hill’s Stein Education Center Adult Services Program located in Chula Vista. The Stein Education Center is dedicated to creating opportunities that empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Stein Education Centers’ creative programs focus on improving program participants’ quality of life by maximizing independence and advocating for community inclusion.

Celebrating 65 years in San Diego County, Vista Hill now serves approximately 25,000 individuals and their families annually through a wide variety of behavioral health programs. At each program site, Vista Hill is committed to achieving measurable results on prevention, early intervention, treatment, and education for families and the community in three focus areas of mental health, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At this exciting event, there will be shopping at fabulous boutiques and an opportunity drawing for fantastic prizes, followed by a delicious luncheon and fashion show. The runway will showcase beautiful outfits and the latest trends in fashion with professional and guest models all produced by Gretchen Productions.

KUSI’s Jason Austell gave us a sneak peak of an incredible auction item on Good Morning San Diego, a signed script of the Golden Girls pilot episode.