Vista Judge could begin process to resume high school sports





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scripps Ranch High School football Coach Marlon Gardinera and the Let Them Play CA movement are hoping for some big news Wednesday as a Vista judge could grant a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the state’s ban on youth sports, which could start the process for a complete return to youth competition again.

Coach Gardinera has been fighting for our youth to get back on the field, pointing to the obvious benefits sports competition provides to the maturity of our youth.

Furthermore, many of our young athletes have been playing on indian reservations, or traveling to other states in order to compete since Governor Gavin Newsom, and the San Diego County health officials, refuse to provide them the opportunity to play as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

Last week, KUSI News asked Supervisor Nathan Fletcher why we are so far behind in the reopening process compared to most other states, and Supervisor Fletcher responded by saying to, “ask them.”

Coach Gardinera is the plaintiff in the case that will be ruled on Wednesday, and joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to explain the work he has done to get to this point.